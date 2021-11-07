Nashik, Nov 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,11,251 with the addition of 52 cases on Sunday, while one death took the toll to 8,685, an official said.

A total of 4,01,872 people have been discharged post recovery, he said.

With 6,083 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 27,63,383, he added.

