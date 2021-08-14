Nashik, Aug 14 (PTI) Nashik district on Saturday reported 108 coronavirus positive cases and two deaths, taking the tally of infections to 4,03,966 and the toll to 8,547, officials said.

Also Read | New IT Rules: Bombay High Court Stays Parts of Rule On ‘Code Of Ethics’ For Digital Media.

Also Read | BHU UET, PET 2021 Registration Begins Today, Candidates Can Apply Online at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

With 116 patients discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in the Nashik district went up to 3,94,304, they said.

A total of 3,836 new tests were conducted which pushed the number of samples tested so far in the district to 23,67,655.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)