Nashik, Mar 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district rose to 1,48,138 with the addition of 2,360 cases on Sunday, while the day also saw 10 deaths and 676 people recovering, an official said.

Sunday was the fifth consecutive day when the addition to the caseload was above the 2000-mark, he pointed out.

The toll in the district is 2,220 and the number of people discharged is 1,29,002, he added.

With 7,982 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 6,27,268.

