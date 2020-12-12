Nashik, Dec 12 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 1,05,114 on Saturday after 318 people were detected with the infection, an official said.

The district's death toll increased by six to reach 1,858 and the number of people discharged rose by 374 during the day, he added.

So far, 99,780 people have recovered from the infection in the district, the official said.

