Nashik, May 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik crossed the 3.50 lakh mark on Friday after 4,036 people were detected with the infection, an official said.

The caseload in the district is 3,50,287, including 3,784 deaths, 43 of which took place during the day, he added.

The recovery count increased by 3,784 on Friday to reach 3,11,950, the official said.

With 15,913 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 13,21,978. PTI

