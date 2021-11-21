Nashik, Nov 21 (PTI) Nashik's COVID-19 tally reached 4,11,945 on Sunday with the addition of 52 cases, while the death toll increased by two to touch 8,704, an official said.

So far, 4,02,753 people have been discharged, including 36 during the day, he said.

With 2,613 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 28,22,992, he added.

