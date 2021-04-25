Nashik, Apr 25 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 3,03,994 on Sunday after 5,675 people were detected with the infection, an official said.

The toll in the district rose by 39 to touch 3,311 and the recovery count reached 2,52,112 after 4,769 people were discharged during the day, he said.

With 19,673 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 11,35,653, he added. PTI

