Khandwa (MP), Oct 25 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday attacked senior Congress leader Kamal Nath and said the latter was busy with organising a film awards event and getting photographed with actors Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez last year while the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to set in.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Health Update: West Bengal Governor Admitted to AIIMS After Testing Positive for Malaria.

Addressing a campaign rally for the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat bypoll, scheduled for October 30, Scindia said Nath, as chief minister in early 2020, did not hold a single meeting on the impending coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Allegedly Murders Wife, Dies by Suicide.

"Nath was busy with IIFA awards meetings, He had time to get photographed with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez but did not make any effort to rally the administration to curb COVID-19," Scindia said.

He said the poor state of affairs in the Congress was known to all and that it why its members were joining the BJP, which had a robust nationalistic ideology.

Talking about his association with the Congress till the early months of last year, Scindia said Nath was doing nothing for the people.

"When I told the CM that I would hit the road (agitate) if the situation did not improve, he told me to go ahead. I not only took to the streets but brought the Nath government onto the street as well," he claimed.

MLAs loyal to Scindia had crossed over from the Congress to the BJP in March last year, in the process bringing down the 15-month old Kamal Nath government.

Recalling that his grandmother late Vijayaraje Scindia did the same thing with the then Congress government headed by chief minister DP Mishra in 1968, the Union minister said his family fought whenever promises made to the people are not fulfilled.

Nath had turned the state secretariat into a "den of corruption" and his 15-month rule was devoid of development, with people being denied even basic amenities, Scindia alleged.

Besides Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, bypolls are also due in Jobat, Raigaon and Prithvipur Assembly seats, with voting to be held on October 30 and results to be declared on November 2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)