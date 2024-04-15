Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], April 15 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda, addressing an election rally on Monday, said the nation is moving forward with the resolution of 'Viksit Bharat' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda was addressing a rally in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, where he said, "It's our fortune that we are witnessing this time when we are moving forward with as resolution of 'Viksit Bharat' under the leadership of PM Modi. 10 years ago, politics was in deep apathy. Common man used to say that politics will change nothing, things will go like this only...PM Modi in 10 years has changed the definition, culture...and the resolution to bring change through politics."

Further talking about how leadership, Jadda said, "I want to tell you how much leadership matters. Corona hit all of the world, but Americans, Europeans, and the rest of the countries were not able to decide whether the economy matters more or humanity."

"But PM Modi took a strong decision, announced a two-month lockdown and made country capable of fighting Corona. Vaccines for many diseases took decades to reach India, despite being available in the rest of the world. But when Corona hit India in January 2020, in April 2020 PM constituted a task force and with nine months we had not just one but two vaccines," he added.

Nadda claimed that the situation in the villages has also changed under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana: "About three lakh villages have been connected by roads and water is reaching every household. BJP government has built 947 km roads in Uttarakhand," he said.

"PM Modi has given health coverage to 40 per cent of the country's population and one rank-one pension to our soldier brothers. Earlier the border villages were called the last villages, but now they are called the first villages of the country," Nadda said.

Nadda sought votes for the BJP candidate and sitting MP of the Tehri Lok Sabha seat, Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah, who has won this seat three times.

Notably, among the 543 Lok Sabha seats, Uttarakhand contributes just five seats. The BJP has fielded Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Anil Baluni, Ajay Tamta, Ajay Bhatt, and Trivendra Singh Rawat for these seats. Uttarakhand has been a hotly contested terrain for the BJP and Congress.

Earlier in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the ruling BJP-led NDA clinched victory across all Lok Sabha constituencies. (ANI)

