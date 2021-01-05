New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has deployed 11 temporary additional stations covering the known faults in the National Capital Region to precisely locate earthquakes and their aftershocks for a better understanding of causes.

The move came after the National Capital Region of Delhi experienced four small earthquakes from April to August 2020, with the first event of magnitude 3.5 on April 12, 2020 in the northeastern boundary of NCT Delhi, during the lockdown, stated a press release by NCS of the Ministry of Earth Sciences on Monday.

These earthquakes were followed by a dozen of micro-events (M

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)