New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Calling the preliminary proposal of Delimitation Commission "unacceptable", National conference MP Hasnain Masoodi on Monday said that the commission has asked us to give our objection on this issue in writing by December 31.

Masoodi informed that the preliminary draft gave a proposal of six seats to the Jammu division and one seat in the Kashmir valley.

"We were shown a preliminary draft in which it proposes an increase of six seats in Jammu and one seat in Kashmir. It is totally unacceptable for us. We have been asked by the commission to give our objection in writing by December 31," Masoodi told ANI here.

"This proposal is unacceptable and is disproportionate because as per the 2011 census, more seats should be allotted to Kashmir," he added.

As per the above-mentioned proposal, it will take the total seats in the Jammu region from the existing 37 to 43, while Kashmir will have one additional seat, taking its tally to 47 seats from the current 46.

The Commission meeting was held in the national capital and was attended by five associate members - five Lok Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir. They have been asked to respond to the proposal by the end of this month.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah along with party leaders Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masudi and BJP's Jugal Kishore Sharma took part in the meeting of the Delimitation Commission, which has been tasked with redrawing parliamentary and assemblies constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in Lok Sabha, the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai informed that the delimitation of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir will be completed as soon as possible adding that the commission held extensive consultation with various stakeholders in the Union Territory.He had said that the Commission has held extensive consultation with various stakeholders like State Election Commissioner of UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Secretary, Registrar General of India, Surveyor General of India, District Election Officers of all 20 districts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored after the delimitation of constituencies and assembly elections.

The three-member delimitation commission headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai was set up in March 2020 for a year. Later, the panel got a one-year extension from the Central government on March 3, 2021, after it failed to complete its task last year.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 notified by the government on August 9, 2019, paved the way for the creation of two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature and Ladakh, without it.

The Act provides that the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of Union Territory of

Jammu and Kashmir shall be increased from 107 to 114, and delimitation of the constituencies will be determined by the Election Commission. (ANI)

