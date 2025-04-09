New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The national executive of Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, a pan-India confederation of lawyers, would meet near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on April 12 and 13, a release said.

It said around 250 delegates from across the country would participate in the meetings at Haailand Resorts near Mangalagiri.

"Senior counsels, law officers, and former and present additional solicitor generals of India will be participating in these meetings. The burning issue of accountability of the judiciary, especially higher judiciary in the light of recent shocking incidents, will be discussed threadbare," the release said.

"Advocates Protection Act, National Judicial Appointments Commission, present status of infrastructure in courts in the country are some of the other topics which will be discussed," the release signed by the parishad's president K Srinivas Murthy added.

