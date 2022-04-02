New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): With an aim to raise awareness about Autism- a neurological and developmental condition that affects nearly one in hundred Indian children, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), New Delhi planned a week-long program between April 2 and April 8, informed the officials on Saturday.

It began with an art workshop today and will be followed by an interactive session with eminent doctors, teachers and art educators specialising in the field on Sunday.

To highlight the creative energy of children with autism, drawings and paintings created by the participants would be on display between April 3 and April 8.

Under the program, NGMA is committed to inclusivity and has worked consistently to bridge the gap between art and the common man. NGMA's program is welcoming in nature and has made a conscious effort to make, what could seem like an intimidating public space, more welcoming to neuro-diverse people.

Writer and autism activist Neena Wagh, special educator Anshul Batra, counsellor Kittu Sekhon, child psychologist and psychotherapist Dr Deepinder Sekhon, disability activist Madhavi Gupta, clinical psychologists Swati Hans and Renu Goyal, art therapist Ishani Ahuja and special educator Prof Subhash Arya will lead the session. (ANI)

