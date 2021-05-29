Jammu, May 29 (PTI) The central government has approved an annual plan worth Rs 1,163.40 crore for Jammu and Kashmir under the National Health Mission (NHM), an official said on Saturday.

It will help strengthen the healthcare system in the union territory with a special emphasis on mitigation of the coronavirus, NHM Mission Director in Jammu and Kashmir Yasin Choudhary said.

The Rs 1,163.40 crore annual plan is for 2021-22.

He said an increment for contractual employees under the mission has also been approved.

