New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday opposed the contention of the accused persons who concluded their arguments in the National Herald case.

Appearing before special judge Vishal Gogne, additional solicitor general S V Raju argued the transaction between Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper, and Young India was a sham.

Also Read | Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar Reiterate Their Faith in Air India After AI 171 Crash As Both Travel to London To Attend Wimbledon 2025; Call It 'Best Inflight Service'.

The federal agency has accused Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, late Congress leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, as well as Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering over the fraudulent takeover of properties valued at over Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper.

ED alleges Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which fraudulently usurped assets of AJL, in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did India Recall Shiv Kumar, Defence Attache at Indian Embassy of Jakarta, for His Remarks on Aircraft Loss During Operation Sindoor? Centre Debunks Fake Letter Circulated by Pakistani Digital Army.

"All India Congress Committee (AICC) was given funds, which were to be used properly, but the way they used Rs 90 crore (shows that) they have committed criminal breach of trust," the ASJ argued.

The transacation between AJL and Young Indian was a sham transaction, he added.

His arguments would continue on July 12.

The ED filed its chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and others under Sections 3 (money laundering) and 4 (punishment for money laundering) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The chargesheet also names Suman Dudey, Sam Pitroda, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian, and Dotex Merchandise Private Limited.

All accused have opposed the ED's plea on the point of cognisance of the chargesheet and denied the allegations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)