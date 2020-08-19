New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will remove the hurdles of multiple exams for central government jobs through the Common Eligibility Test (CET), said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Shah said it is a landmark day for India's youth.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Bus Hijacked With 34 Passengers on Board in Agra.

"A landmark day for India's youth! I thank PM @NarendraModi ji for approving the creation of #NationalRecruitmentAgency (NRA) in today's cabinet. This transformational reform will remove the hurdles of multiple exams for central govt jobs through Common Eligibility Test (CET)," he said.

"NRA will provide equal opportunities to all sections of the society as each district will have an exam centre, test will be in multiple languages and CET score will be valid for 3 years. Single test will also reduce the financial burden, which will greatly benefit the candidates," he added.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Serum Institute of India Initiates Phase 2, 3 Clinical Study of ‘Covishield’ on 1,600 Volunteers.

Shah said that NRA is an unprecedented step taken by the Modi government.

"#NationalRecruitmentAgency is a unprecedented step taken by Modi govt as it would create an uniform transformative recruitment process. PM @NarendraModiji has given the due right to the job seeking youth of the country by ensuring transparency and ease in the recruitment process," he said.

A government release said the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister has given its approval for creation of National Recruitment Agency (NRA), paving the way for a "transformational reform in the recruitment process for central government jobs."

The government has sanctioned a sum of Rs 1517.57 crore for the National Recruitment Agency.

"The expenditure will be undertaken over a period of three years. Apart from setting up the NRA, costs will be incurred for setting up examination infrastructure in the 117 aspirational districts," it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)