New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The National Science Centre (NSC), Delhi, a unit of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, will celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21, at its premises with a vibrant lineup of activities for students, educators, yoga practitioners, and the general public.

Themed "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", this year's celebration aims to spread awareness about the holistic benefits of yoga for personal well-being and environmental harmony, Ministry of Culture.

Also Read | Bihar: Speeding SUV Plunges Into Ganga River From Veer Kunwar Singh Setu in Buxar, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

The event will highlight yoga as both a time-tested wellness practice and a science-based approach to physical, mental, and ecological balance.

Key Highlights of the Day Include:

Also Read | Yoga Day 2025: Stage Set for World To Celebrate International Day of Yoga.

* 7:00 AM - Yoga Asana Practice Session: A guided session of traditional yoga postures led by experienced instructors to promote physical and mental harmony.

* 9:00 AM - On-the-Spot Painting Competition: School students will creatively interpret the theme of yoga and its relevance through art.

* 10:00 AM - Popular Talk on "Yoga and Its Scientific Benefits": An engaging lecture aimed at demystifying the scientific basis of yoga's positive impact on health, cognition, and emotional well-being.

* 10:30 AM - Yoga Asana Competition: Enthusiastic participation from school and college students in showcasing their yoga skills and discipline.

The day's events will culminate with a valedictory ceremony featuring Prof. (Dr.) Sathya N. Dornala, Medical Superintendent, Swami Vivekananda Ayurvedic Panchakarma Hospital, was the Chief Guest. Dr. Dornala will deliver a keynote address on the role of yoga in building a healthier and more balanced society.

In addition to these activities, creative competitions, such as essay writing and painting, will be conducted to encourage young people to reflect on yoga's scientific and cultural value.

The event is open to all and free of charge, reinforcing the NSC's commitment to making scientific knowledge and wellness practices inclusive and accessible to the broader community.

The National Science Centre invites students, educators, yoga enthusiasts, wellness advocates, and the public to join this unique celebration that blends ancient wisdom with scientific inquiry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)