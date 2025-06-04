New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Devendra Kumar Sharma, Member, National Security Advisory Board has been elected as President of the International Commission on Large Dams (ICOLD), in a secret ballot voting held at Chengdu, China during the General Assembly of the 93rd Annual General Body Meeting and 28th Congress of ICOLD.

According to a release, Sharma's term as President of ICOLD will be from June 2025 to 2028. Sharma won this election in a direct contest against his opponent from the United States.

The International Commission on Large Dams was established in 1928 with its head office in Paris, France. The Indian National Committee on Large Dams became a member of the ICOLD in 1930. At present, ICOLD has 107 countries, including India as its members. Each member country exercises one vote during election in the General Assembly which is held every year in different countries. All member countries of ICOLD work together for exchange of the knowledge in the field of planning, design, construction and safety of dams.

As per the release, during the long history of 95 years since 1930, when India became a member, it is for the second time that an Indian has been elected to the post of the President, ICOLD.

Sharma has been past Chairman of the Asia Pacific Group of the ICOLD. He was also Co-chair of the "World Declaration on the Role of Dams for Energy Transition and Climate Change Adaptation".

The International Commission on Large Dams (ICOLD) leads the profession in ensuring that dams are built safely, efficiently, economically, and without detrimental effects on the environment. ICOLD provides a forum for the exchange of knowledge and experience in dam engineering.

Its aim is to encourage advances in the planning, design, construction, operation and maintenance of large dams and their associated civil works, by collecting and disseminating relevant information and by studying related technical questions.

Twenty-nine technical committees of the ICOLD consist of more than 600 experts worldwide those work on various aspects of dams, and bring out detailed technical publications known as ICOLD Bulletins.

After his election, Devendra Sharma, while addressing the General Assembly of the member countries of ICOLD, mentioned that coming from a developing country, his election to the post of the President is a material change for the Commission.

Sharma stated that he brings a unique perspective to ICOLD given his expertise in construction of dams and hydroelectric projects and active service in different Government departments in India, both at the state (provincial) and central (federal) level, the release stated. (ANI)

