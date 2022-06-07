New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): National Tribal Research Institute will be helpful in drawing a blueprint for the overall development of tribal society, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

After inaugurating the National Tribal Research Institute in the national capital today, Shah said, "NTRI will be helpful in drawing a blueprint for the overall development of tribal society. It will also work for coordination with states, training of employees, capacity building of other institutions and data collection. In the next 25 years, this institute will become the backbone of the development of tribal society."

"It is an important day today. As per the vision of PM Modi, National Tribal Research Institute is finally coming into existence. We may think it's just another institution, but such institutions have a role in nation-building," he said.

Shah said that the government is working at the grassroots level for the welfare of tribal society.

He said, "National Tribal Research Institute (NTRI) will work to realize PM Narendra Modi's vision of connecting the diversity of tribal societies and other tribal institutions running across the country."

Shah inaugurated the National Tribal Research Institute in the national capital today as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The NTRI will be a premier national level institute and become the nerve centre of tribal concerns, issues and matters in academic, executive and legislative fields.

It will collaborate and network with reputed research institutes, universities, and organizations as well as academic bodies and resource Centres. It will monitor projects of Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs), Centres of Excellence (CoEs), and research scholars of NFS and set up norms for improvement in the quality of research and training. (ANI)

