Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) Two people from Bhiwandi in Thane district were acquitted in a murder case by a court in Thane on Saturday.

Principal District and Sessions Judge AL Pansare acquitted Santosh Chanappa Sajan (36) and Mahesh Bikhu Thorat (31), both drivers residing in Kamathghar of Bhiwandi, an official said.

The two were held after they had a dispute with a textile worker, identified as Ajay Nagendra Mishra, in a bar on June 15, 2017, and the latter was found dead near a gutter the next morning.

The judge accepted the arguments of the defence and gave Sajan and Thorat the benefit of the doubt, said their advocate Punit Mahimkar.

Eight witnesses, including the bar owner, were examined during the course of the trial.

