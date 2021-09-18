Ahmedabad, September 18: A shocking incident has come to light from Gujarat where two men thrashed their widow sister over her choice for marriage. Reports inform that the 26-year-old woman from the Fatehwadi area of the city alleged that her brothers had beaten her as she wanted to marry a man whom they disliked. According to a report by TOI, the victim lodged a complaint with Vejalpur police on Friday in connection with the matter.

The report informs that the woman, identified as Ashiabano Pathan, resident of Amenapark society in Fatehwadi. In her FIR, the woman stated that her first marriage had been 8 years ago with a person named Munawarkhan Pathan. She had two kids from the first marriage. After the death of her husband Munawarkhan of lung cancer about a month ago, she said that her neighbour, Ashfaq Syed, liked her and as he was ready to marry her and take care of all her responsibilities. Ahmedabad Shocker: Upset Over Wife’s Affair, Man Ends Life; Suicide Note Found in Daughter’s Notebook.

Thinking that it was a good option, Ashiabano decided to go for a second marriage but her two brothers, Sameerkhan Pathan and Sultankhan Pathan did not like Syed and they were against her marriage and insisted that she should marry a man whom they liked, she said in the FIR. The TOI report states that on Thursday night, the duo went to Ashiabano’s home to talk about her marriage and also called Syed there. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Deprived of Sex by Husband, Beaten and Abandoned Months After Marriage in Danilimda.

In her FIR, she added that when they were talking about the marriage, her brothers suddenly became aggressive and began abusing and threatening Syed. He said she intervened and told them that she wanted to marry Syed, following which they thrashed both of them badly.

