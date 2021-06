Thane, Jun 11 (PTI) A 39-year-old man wanted in a rape case by Vashi police in Navi Mumbai was arrested from Daidara in Bharuch in Gujarat, an official said on Friday.

The man has been accused of raping a 41-year-old woman he befriended on Facebook, the Vashi police station official said.

He was held from the neighbouring state on Wednesday, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)