Thane, Aug 4 (PTI) Two brothers from Navi Mumbai were on Friday sentenced to two years in jail for assaulting a civic transport bus driver in 2008.

Belapur court assistant sessions judge KR Deshpande convicted rickshaw driver Ramesh Tandel (50) and his brother Jayram Tandel (47) and also fined them Rs 2,000.

They had assaulted Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport driver Santosh Mokal on October 11, 2008 after an argument in Karave, additional public prosecutor EB Dhamal told court.

The two were charged under Indian Penal Code sections 353 and 332 for deterring government servant from discharging duty and and causing hurt, he said.

