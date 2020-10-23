Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) Silver and imitation jewelery worth Rs 6.17 crore were seized from a van in Navi Mumbai in Thane district, police said on Friday.

The van was moving in a suspicious manner near a toll plaza on Thursday night and a search yielded 929.414 kgs of silver and imitation jewelery being transported through courier services to Pune, Kolhapur and other parts of Maharashtra, Senior Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal of Vashi police station said.

Also Read | Bags on Wheels App to Be Launched by Northern Railways Soon to Ferry Passenger Luggage; Know All About The App-Based-Service.

Apart from Vashi police, the Income Tax department has also begun probe into the incident, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)