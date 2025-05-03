India News | Navigation Alert Issued for Certain Parts of Arabian Sea

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) India's maritime authorities have issued a navigation warning to alert commercial ships to exercise caution in view of the Indian Navy's ongoing drills in the Arabian Sea, people familiar with the matters said.

The NAV (navigation) alert comes amid increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

It is learnt that Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is understood to have briefed him about the situation in the maritime domain.

There is no official word on the meeting yet.

The people cited above said the navigation warning alert has been issued by India's National Hydrographic Office that operates under the Indian Navy.

Commercial vessels have been advised to avoid the area to ensure safety, the people cited above said.

Pakistan has already put in place its naval warnings as its Navy has ramped up its manoeuvring in the critical sea lanes.

The navies of the two countries are on high alert as India mulls retaliatory measures against Pakistan in view of the cross-border linkages to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Tensions between India and Pakistan are escalating following the terror attack.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in it.

New Delhi has already asserted that the "perpetrators, backers and planners" of the terror attack must be brought to justice. At a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam attack, according to government sources.

The prime minister affirmed that it is a national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, the sources said after the meeting.

India on April 23 announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down the only operation land-border crossing between the two countries at Punjab's Attari and downgrading diplomatic ties in view of the cross-border links to the attack.

In response, Pakistan has shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries.

Pakistan has also rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water will be seen as an "act of war".

