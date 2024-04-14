South Goa (Goa) [India], April 14 (ANI): The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral R Hari Kumar, presented gallantry and distinguished service awards to Naval personnel on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu here on Sunday.

The awards were conferred to honour and recognise the bravery, leadership, professional achievements and distinguished service of Naval personnel.

A total of 35 personnel were conferred with various awards during the Naval Investiture Ceremony held at INS Hansa, Goa, which included Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) to Cdr Manish Singh Karki, Cdr Kaustab Banerjee, Lt Cdr Panneerselvam Vishnu Prasanna and Lt Cdr Bhaskar, according to a statement.

During the ceremony, the CNS also presented the Lt VK Jain Memorial Gold Medal for pioneering research in the field of Weapon Improvement and Electrical Engineering, as well as the Capt Ravi Dhir Memorial Gold Medal for promoting Flight Safety.

The CNS Trophy for Best Green Practices 2023 was awarded to Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, and INS Valsura in the industrial and non-industrial categories, respectively.

The CNS also awarded Unit Citations to Naval units for their outstanding service over the past year. The recipients were Indian Naval Ships Teg, Kolkata, Karmuk, Sumedha, Sumitra and Sharda, submarine INS Sindhukesari, flight squadron INAS 550; and shore establishments Chilka, Circars, Eksila, Dronacharya and Naval Ship Repair Yard (Karwar).

The ceremony was attended by the spouses and families of the awardees, as well as senior officers of the Indian Navy.

The CNS lauded the award winners for their acts of bravery and distinguished service and also complimented their family members for their unstinted support of the Naval personnel. (ANI)

