Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) A 29-year-old naval sailor was found hanging in Colaba Naval Area in the early hours of Wednesday, said a defence spokesperson.

"Prime facie it appears to be a case of suicide. A statutory board of inquiry is being ordered," he said.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Opposes Union Cabinet’s Approval to Hand Over Trivandrum International Airport to Private Bidder.

"A case has been also registered with the local police," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)