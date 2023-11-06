Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 6 (ANI): The crest of the Indian Navy's latest, under-construction guided missile destroyer, 'Surat', was unveiled by Bhupendra Patel, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, at a vibrant ceremony in the city of Surat, in the presence of Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of the Naval Staff, and senior dignitaries and officials from the State Government and the Indian Navy.

The crest of Surat depicts the famous lighthouse at Hazira (Surat), located at the southern entrance of the Gulf of Khambhat.

Built in 1836, this lighthouse was one of the first lighthouses in India. The Asiatic lion on the crest, which is also the state animal of Gujarat, symbolizes the ship's majesty and strength.

Equipped with the latest advancements in naval warfare technology and combat capabilities, the warship Surat stands as a powerful embodiment of the navy's commitment to maritime security and national defence. This is well depicted by the wavy sea depicted on the crest.

On the threshold of joining the Indian Navy's fleet, Surat promises to serve as a formidable sentinel, safeguarding the nation's maritime frontiers and upholding its strategic interests in the region

Named after the vibrant city of Surat, renowned for its rich maritime history and shipbuilding legacy, the warship Surat also embodies the enterprising and self-reliant spirit of its namesake.

The fourth ship of the indigenously designed and constructed Project 15B (Vishakhapatnam Class) destroyers, Surat, represents a remarkable leap in naval technology and capabilities.

The ship has been constructed using innovative block construction methodology, wherein the ship's hull has been assiduously assembled at distinct geographical locations before being integrated at the Mazagaon Dock Limited (MDL) in Mumbai. While also highlighting intricate precision and engineering excellence, this methodology underscores the growing refinement of India's shipbuilding prowess.

Project 15B follows the success of Project 15A (Kolkata Class) and serves as a testament to India's steadily growing naval prowess.

The construction of the warship Surat exemplifies the nation's dedication to indigenous, cutting-edge maritime technology and commitment to strategic military advancements.

Slated to join active service next year, Surat and her able-bodied crew will serve the nation proudly in the decades to come, said officials. (ANI)

