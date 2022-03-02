Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 2 (ANI): A Naxal was killed in an encounter with the police on Tuesday.

According to Chhattisgarh Police, the encounter took place between the DRG team and Naxals in the forest near Tumkapal village under Katekalyan police station around 4 pm on Tuesday.

Following the encounter, police recovered a pistol, 5 kg IED, books and other materials.

The Naxal killed in the encounter was identified as Lakhma Kawasi, a member of Platoon Commander 31, Darba Division. He was resident Kodopal under Katekalyan police station.

A reward of Rs 3 lakh was announced by the Chhattisgarh government on Kawasi. (ANI)

