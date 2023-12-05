New Delhi, December 5: There has been a substantial decrease of 36 per cent in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) or Naxalism-related violence incidents in 2022 in comparison to 2018, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Responding to a query of a legislator, Rai said the number of resultant deaths of security forces and civilians in this violence has decreased by 59 per cent.

In Chhattisgarh, the Minister said, the LWE-related violence incidents decreased by 22 per cent while the number of resultant deaths decreased by 60 per cent. The number of LWE-related violent incidents has come down by 76 per cent in 2022 in comparison to the high of 2010. The number of resultant deaths (security forces and civilians) has also reduced by 90 per cent from an all-time high of 1,005 in 2010 to 98 in 2022, mentioned the Minister. No Maoist Activities Reported in Odisha's Malkangiri, Koraput Districts in Past 3 Years: BSF.

"The geographical spread of LWE violence has also been constricted and the districts reporting violence also reduced from 96 (2010) to 45 (2022)," Rai said. To address the problem of LWE holistically, a National Policy and Action Plan to address LWE was approved in 2015, Rai said while adding, "It envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving security related measures, development interventions, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities."

"While on the security front, the Central government assists the LWE-affected state governments by providing Central Armed Police Forces battalions, training, provision of funds through schemes like Security Related Expenditure (SRE) and Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS), funds for modernization of State police forces, equipment and arms, sharing of intelligence, construction of fortified police stations on development side, the Central government has taken various measures including construction of roads, installation of mobile towers, improving network of banks, post offices, health and education facilities in the LWE areas," he said.

Under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme, the Minister said, funds are provided to LWE-affected states for capacity building of the states through provisions of ex-gratia to the families of civilian and security forces killed in LWE violence, training and operational needs of security forces, rehabilitation of surrendered LWE cadre, community policing, compensation to security force personnel and civilians for property damage by left-wing extremists.

Under the scheme, Rs 1,648.23 crore have been released to the LWE-affected states since 2018-19. This includes Rs 587.96 crore for Chhattisgarh.

As per the MoS, strengthening of Special Forces (SFs), Special Intelligence Branches (SIBs) and District police: Under Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS), works of Rs 969.80 crore have been sanctioned for Strengthening of the Special Forces (SFs) and Special Intelligence Branches (SIBs) and District Police, since 2017-18 for LWE affected states, which include works for Rs 276.20 crore for Chhattisgarh. Naxal Violence in Chhattisgarh: Anurag Thakur Hails Centre for Dip in Naxal Menace in State; Says Bhupesh Baghel Government One of ‘Scams and Mafias’.

MoS Rai further said that 704 Fortified Police Stations (FPS), including 148 for Chhattisgarh, have been sanctioned for LWE-affected states. Of these, 603 FPSs, including 120 in Chhattisgarh have been constructed. Of the constructed 603 FPSs, 537 FPSs have been constructed after May 2014, he added.

