Nagpur, Nov 25 (PTI) Naxals have killed a 27-year-old man in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district after accusing him of being a police informer, an official said on Saturday.

Ramji Atram, resident of Kapewancha village in Aheri tehsil, was shot dead on Friday night, the police official said, adding that this was the second murder committed by the Naxals in the district this week.

A handwritten note left by the assailants alleged that Atram was a police informer and a woman Naxal had been killed in an encounter with security forces due to the inputs provided by him.

The police official, however, denied that he was an informer. The said encounter had taken place 14 months ago, he added.

On Thursday night, Naxals shot dead Lalsu Velda (63), a `village patil', and beat up a few other local residents at Titola village in Etapalli tehsil of the district. In a leaflet found at the spot, the Gadchiroli Divisional Committee of the Naxals claimed responsibility and said the villager were supporting the Surjagarh iron ore mines project in Hedari (which the Naxals are opposing).

