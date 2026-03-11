Mumbai, March 11: After two days of sharp declines, Indian benchmark indices staged a recovery on Tuesday, March 10, closing nearly 1 per cent higher. The rally was fueled by a cooling in global oil prices and improved sentiment across international markets, spurred by hopes of a potential resolution to the West Asia conflict. The BSE Sensex gained 639.82 points (0.82 per cent) to finish at 78,205.98, having hit an intraday peak of 78,526.25. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 233.55 points (0.97 per cent) to settle at 24,261.60.

That said, stocks of several companies will be in the spotlight today, March 11, as soon as the stock market opens today. Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks during Wednesday's trading session. As they prepare to buy and sell shares, scroll below to know the names of stocks which are expected to be in focus today. According to a report in CNBC TV18, stocks of Interglobe Aviation, Waaree Energies Ltd, UCO Bank, Eicher Motors, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, and Polycab India are likely to be among the list of stocks to watch out for today, March 11. Stock Market Holidays March 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.

Of all stocks mentioned above, shares of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (NSE: INDIGO), Waaree Energies Limited (NSE: WAAREEENER), and UCO Bank (NSE: UCOBANK) all ended last trading session of Tuesday, March 10, on a positive note. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (NSE: INDIGO), Waaree Energies Limited (NSE: WAAREEENER), and UCO Bank (NSE: UCOBANK) ended in green after rising by INR 146.80, INR 59.10 and INR 0.57 each, respectively.

Similarly, shares of Eicher Motors Limited (NSE: EICHERMOT) also ended Tuesday's trading session in green after growing by INR 279. However, stocks of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (NSE: TVSSCS) and Polycab India Limited (NSE: POLYCAB), both closed the last trading session on a negative note. Notably, shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (NSE: TVSSCS) and Polycab India Limited (NSE: POLYCAB) fell by INR 0.69 and INR 503.50 each.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).