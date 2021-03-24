Jammu, Mar 24 (PTI) Ending his two-year-long association with the National Conference, former chief secretary B R Kundal on Wednesday resigned from the party, saying he has found himself "totally redundant" in the NC and nobody ever thought of utilising his services for anything.

Kundal, who has served as the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and a minister in Ghulam Nabi Azad's led PDP-Congress coalition in 2008, joined the NC in March 2019 after parting ways with the Congress, which he had joined after his retirement from the government service.

"I am on the horns of dilemma regarding my association with the NC. Circumstances/promise under which I associated myself with said political party never saw the light of the day," Kundal said in his letter addressed to party president Farooq Abdullah.

Reminding Abdullah of his announcement of fielding him from the Jammu-Poonch parliamentary constituency on the day of his joining the NC, Kundal said, "Because of reasons better known to your good self, the said the parliamentary seat under some understanding was given to the INC, and since then lot of water has passed in the river Tawi.

"Over a period of time, I have found myself totally redundant and nobody ever thought of utilising my services for anything. So, to keep my association with the NC is absolutely meaningless," he said in his one-page letter which he shared with PTI.

He also said though of no significance, despite his requests even the photographs clicked on the day of his joining the NC were never shared with him.

"I was told that for formal entry in the party I need to take its membership, which till date hasn't happened, so from all this it is deduced that what to talk of assigning any kind of responsibility my basic entry is undesirable," Kundal said.

He said so having waited for nearly two years without any recognition and responsibility, he would like to formally disassociate himself from the party.

"Before parting ways, (I) would definitely like to say that I have always held your good self in high esteem and shall continue to do so in the future as well. In conclusion, would reiterate my respect for your family as I had the proud privilege of serving as a senior IAS officer, under three generations (with two directly and indirectly with the third as legislator)," Kundal said.

When contacted and asked about his future course of action, he said he would like to stay back at his home.

"I have no plan to join any other party as yet," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)