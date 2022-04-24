Srinagar, Apr 24 (PTI) The National Conference (NC) on Sunday expressed concern over "rising intolerance" in the country, saying the hush in the power corridors over "growing hate speeches" and attacks is resulting in a uptick in "religiously motivated" harassment and violence.

In a joint statement, NC Lok Sabha MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi said the "silence" in the power corridors on the disturbing developments involving targeted attacks on minorities in recent weeks is worrisome.

“The central government's deafening silence on the violence is hardly surprising. The BJP has rarely, if ever, had much use for secularism or ethics of religious pluralism," the MPs said in a joint statement.

The statement said other than a few concerned voices that emerged against the turn of events, there was no word of condemnation from government quarters, "let alone taking action against the hate mongers".

"This hush in government circles amounts to abetment of such acts,” it said.

The MPs said no prosecution or serious effort seen to prevent attacks by vigilante groups has created a "widespread fear" among minorities.

"Such actions have stoked communal hatred, created deep fissures in society, and led to much fear and mistrust of authorities among minority communities,” they said in the statement.

Reminding the "havoc the ongoing polarisation is wreaking" on the country's secular visage, the NC MPs said that under no circumstances can "we afford to lose the amity and brotherhood among different sections of Indian society, as that can only impede country's growth and tarnish its image".

They said the government needs to come out strongly against such groups and ensure safety and security of minorities.

“Showcasing the country's diversity through a colourful parade in New Delhi on Republic Day alone won't do. Government has to come forward and restore law and order and sense of security among the country's minorities,” they said in the statement.

The MPs demanded stern action against those stocking violence. PTI

