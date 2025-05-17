Srinagar, May 17 (PTI) The National Conference and the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday endorsed AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's statement suggesting that the Centre should engage constructively with the people of Kashmir and "not leave them to their fate".

NC state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said it was a good opportunity to reduce the trust deficit, after Owaisi urged the Centre to "adopt" the people of Kashmir while confronting Pakistan on terrorism.

However, the ruling party in Jammu and Kashmir claimed the support shown by Kashmiris post the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack was "not reciprocated" and that Kashmiris living in other parts of the country were harassed.

"After the attack, people genuinely supported the Government of India on any step it took to avenge the killings. Our chief minister Omar Abdullah, who represents the will of the people, is on record as having said this," NC state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said.

In his remarks on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism during an interview with PTI videos, Owaisi on Saturday spoke about the spontaneous protests in Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack.

"In fact, it is a historic opportunity for the government, for Prime Minister Modi, for Home Minister Amit Shah. They should use this opportunity properly. You should definitely confront Pakistan but you should also adopt Kashmiris," the fifth-term Hyderabad MP said.

Asked to elaborate on what he means by adopting Kashmiris, Owaisi said the government should ensure that there are no human rights abuses there, "they should get their rights, Kashmiri students shouldn't be attacked in other parts of the country".

"All this should be done. Don't leave the Kashmiris to their fate. Adopt them," Owaisi said.

Reacting to the remarks, Dar said, "Yes, there is a need to adopt Kashmiris. This was the best time to reduce the trust deficit. It would have reduced a lot had they reciprocated, but they did not reciprocate in a good manner."

He said the protest against the Pahalgam attack by the people of Kashmir was a genuine outpouring of emotions.

"It was an organic protest. There was a time when the government tried to manage the protests, but it was the first time that there was a genuine outpouring of emotions. It was spontaneous, we as a party supported it, it was supported by religious and trade organisations as well," Dar told PTI.

"But, it is unfortunate that the Government of India did not reciprocate it. We witnessed hate crimes against Kashmiris... after the Pahalgam attack, and there was silence from the GoI," he claimed.

He said the "most unfortunate" aspect is that no Union minister came to Kashmir to meet the shelling-affected people "which should have sent out a very good and positive message in the country towards Kashmiris".

PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan said Owaisi has stated what his party has been advocating for long.

"The country, the central government, have to own the people of J-K. We have seen a decrease in tourist footfall. It has affected everybody from ponywallah to hotels to drivers, etc, as it is interconnected. To address that, the government has to step up," Bhan said.

Instead, "we have seen right-wing hate being spread and they are telling 'do not travel to Kashmir'. There has to be a counter campaign to it," Bhan said.

"This is the time to own the people of J-K. They should say these are tough times and we stand by the people of J-K. The people of J-K need some support, some handholding," Bhan said.

The PDP spokesperson said the Centre also has to accept that there is a problem and stop saying every time that everything is fine.

"They should stop keeping themselves in that balloon. PDP has been repeatedly saying that the problem is still there and we are not addressing the disease, we may be treating its infection, but not the disease.

"Pahalgam attack also signified that there are still issues in J-K. It is a region where the intervention is from across the border and we see attacks like Pulwama and Pahalgam happening," he said.

"So, we have to accept that part while we have to continue promoting the businesses and every other aspect of Kashmir in good light. But at the same time, we have to consider that there is a problem, a disease which needs attention and that needs to be cured," the PDP leader said.

