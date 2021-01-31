Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) National Conference leader Devender Singh Rana on Saturday proposed a charter to forge unity and reinforce trust among different communities and regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

The core of the 'Jammu Declaration' will be to engage the people in inter-region and intra-region dialogue to bridge "the fault lines being created by divisive forces", Rana told a public meeting in the border town of Thanamandi in Rajouri district.

He strongly pitched for wide-ranging confidence-building measures between the two regions of Kashmir and Jammu and within each region, and among various religious and ethnic groups and shades of opinion.

He said a collective effort is needed to find out the genesis of the fault lines and suggest corrective measures to revive and sustain the glorious ethos for which Jammu and Kashmir was known the world over.

"Time has come when such a proposition should emanate from Jammu, the abode of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians, and bring into its compass the regions of Kashmir and Ladakh, given our spirit of unity," Rana, the Jammu provincial president of the National Conference, said.

He hoped that the people of Jammu region would rise above party politics and endeavour for restoring the pristine glory of their heritage based on inclusive coexistence.

"Eventually, the Jammu Declaration will encompass both the regions and help in ensuring equitable development of each region and their sub-regions," he said.

"Those claiming that Jammu and Kashmir has now joined the national mainstream are exposing their ignorance as the state had consciously chosen to become an integral part of India way back in 1947,” he said in an apparent reference to the BJP leadership defending the nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

Article 370 provisions were abrogated in August 2019 and Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into the union territories of Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

