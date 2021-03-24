Srinagar, Mar 24 (PTI) National Conference on Wednesday welcomed the renewed bilateral engagement between India and Pakistan, saying the end of hostilities between the two nations will have a major impact on the furtherance of peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the thaw in the Indo-Pakistan relations is bound to have a positive impact on the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have for long bore the maximum brunt of escalation of tensions on the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) between the two neighbours.

"The alternating flare-up on the borders used to incur huge losses on the people living alongside the borders and with the renewed Indo-Pak engagement, they will be able to have a sigh of relief," he said.

Dar said the peace process is quite significant for the region, which has been the main victim of the hostilities.

"The fresh diplomatic outreach will have a positive impact in the entire region, which has all long suffered due to the animosity between the two neighbouring countries. With the opening of a new chapter in the beleaguered relations of the two countries, the dislocated populations from the border areas have started moving back to their homes," he said.

The NC spokesperson said his party has all along been the strong votary of peace and camaraderie between the two neighbours.

"The fresh diplomatic outreach between the two countries should follow more Jammu and Kashmir-centric Confidence-building measures (CBMs), including the resumption of the cross-LoC trade and doing away with the present barter system," he said.

Referring to the parleys between India and Pakistan on the Indus Water Treaty, Dar said all impending issues plaguing the relations between the two countries should be solved amicably and in an objective manner for the greater good of the region.

"The IWT talks are being held after a gap of over two years as part of the annual Permanent Indus Commission meeting. We look forward to such more bilateral meets; such small steps may together set the stage for bolder measures towards a lasting peace. We in our party hope that the respective populations will benefit from the steps taken by the neighbouring countries," he said.

The NC statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wrote a letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan to extend greetings to the people of that country on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

"As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative," he said in the letter.

