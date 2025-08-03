Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 3 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Dehradun Zonal Unit, has busted a major interstate syndicate involved in the illegal diversion and distribution of pharmaceuticaldrugs, primarily Tramadol and Alprazolam, across Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh, especially in the districts of Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, and Bareilly.

The operation commenced with a case registered on 12.05.2025, following a raid at a medical store in Vikasnagar, Dehradun, which resulted in the seizure of 594 Tramadol tablets and the arrest of one accused. Interrogations subsequently led to the arrest of the primary supplier and another peddler operating in Dehradun.

Further investigation exposed two fraudulent wholesale firms -- SM Enterprises (Muzaffarnagar) and Balaji (Bareilly) -- both found to be fictitious entities created solely for diverting bulk pharmaceutical drugs. Intelligence inputs revealed that a local milk vendor had leased out his wholesale drug license for ₹5,000 per month, enabling large-scale illegal distribution. Acting swiftly on these leads, the NCB unearthed arented godown linked to the network, seizing 4,74,480 Tramadol tablets and 24,000 Alprazolam tablets, as per an official release.

In a second case registered on 25.07.2025, another individual named Upendar Pal from Gagalheri, Saharanpur, UP, was apprehended in Saharanpur, with ongoing investigations to establish his connection to the same syndicate, release stated.

A total of 954 Tramadol tablets and 720 Alprazolam tablets were seized from his conscious possession.

The third operation, carried out on 01.08.2025, led to the arrest of a suspect from Jaspur, Uttarakhand, and the seizure of 25,600 Tramadol tablets near Roorkee.

A car was also seized. The consignment was traced back to Balaji, Bareilly, indicating a similar modus operandi. The syndicate involved fake wholesalers and misused licenses.

Investigations are actively underway to identify and apprehend the mastermind behind the network. Localenforcement agencies have been sensitized for coordinated follow-up action. (ANI)

