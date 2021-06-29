Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) Two Nigerian nationals were among three persons arrested for alleged possession of drugs during operations at two different locations by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) in Goa, an official said on Tuesday.

At least three officials were injured in the operations, in which the NCB recovered 60 tablets of Ecstasy, 350 gm of Nepali charas and 20 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), the official said.

Based on a tip-off, a joint team of the NCB's Mumbai and Goa units conducted a raid at Gaum Waddo, Anjuna in North Goa on Monday and seized 37 tablets of Ecstasy (MDMA) and substantial quantity of charas and nabbed one Roque Jose Fernandez, he said.

During interrogation, the NCB team got information about Nigerian national Chidi Osita Okonkwo alias Benjamin, who allegedly had 23 tablets of Ecstasy in his possession, he said, adding that the accused was the main supplier of the drugs.

A notorious drug trafficker in North Goa, Fernandez owns a hotel in Anjuna and was earlier booked in two drug cases and had been out on bail, the official said.

The accused allegedly operated a drug racket and supplied Ecstasy from his ice cream parlour-cum-grocery store, and payments for the contraband were made through online payment applications, he said.

In another operation, the NCB intercepted another Nigerian national Onayeka Egike and seized 20 blots of LSD at Bardez in North Goa, the official said.

Investigations revealed that the accused had a unique modus operendi to deliver the contraband and used as passwords to identify the genuine costumer, he said.

Egike would change delivery location several times and make customers wait for five to six hours to ascertain their real identity, the official said, adding his two-wheeler, which was used in the crime also seized.

