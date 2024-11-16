New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made one of the largest cocaine seizures in the national capital, leading to the arrest of four individuals and the recovery of over 80 kg of high-grade cocaine from the Janakpuri and Nangloi areas.

According to NCB Deputy Director General (DDG) Neeraj Kumar Gupta, the estimated market value of the recovered cocaine is between Rs11 crore and Rs14 crore per kilogram.

"A total of four people have been arrested. We initially seized about 1 kg of cocaine from a small courier company and continued our investigation. Based on further leads, we raided a house where 73 packets containing over 81.5 kg of cocaine were discovered," Gupta told ANI.

He stated that the seized parcel was intended for export to Australia. "One parcel, which we seized on November 11, was destined for Australia. Additionally, we seized another parcel in August, which was also meant to be sent there. We are closing in on the main players behind this operation. The per kilogram price of cocaine in the market is approximately Rs11-14 crore," Gupta added.

DDG Gupta attributed the success of the operation to a concerted effort by the NCB team, which acted on leads developed from previous seizures in March and August 2024. Using a combination of technical and human intelligence, the NCB traced the source of the contraband, resulting in the recovery of over 80 kg of high-grade cocaine from Janakpuri and Nangloi on November 14.

In this case, the initial seizure was made at a courier shop in Delhi, involving a parcel destined for Australia. Despite efforts by the smugglers to create "cut-offs" in the supply chain, the NCB managed to trace the bulk quantity hidden in Janakpuri and Nangloi.

Gupta noted that the investigation revealed the syndicate was being operated by individuals based abroad. A portion of the seized contraband was intended for shipment to Australia through courier and small cargo services. The syndicate primarily involved hawala operators who remained anonymous to one another, using pseudonyms for day-to-day communication related to drug trafficking. (ANI)

