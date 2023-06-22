New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) National Cadet Corps (NCC) Director General Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh met Commandant, Marine Corps and Commanding Officer, NCC of the Maldives Brig Gen Wais Waheed here on Thursday, the defence ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, the visiting dignitary was informed about the history of NCC India, its spread across the country, the training of cadets and trainers and the Youth Exchange Programme between India and the Maldives.

Detailed discussions were also held on addressing the challenges faced by Maldives NCC.

NCC India extended its support to the Maldives to face the challenges and invited them to subscribe to the courses run by NCC India for trainers and cadets, the statement said.

The meeting was aimed at further bolstering the ties between the organisations of the two countries while enhancing cultural and historical exchange between the youth, the ministry said.

