Srinagar, June 22: Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) attached the residential house of a terrorist associate in Subhanpora Bijbhera area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said on Thursday.

Police said that during the course of investigation, a residential house of Abdul Rehman Ganai, father of terrorist associate Zubair Ahmad Ganai, in Subhanpora Bijbhera was found used by terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT.

"Accordingly, process for attachment of property belonging to the accused falling within the ambit proceeds of terrorism was initiated by SIA Shopian under Section 25 of UA(P) Act," they added.

