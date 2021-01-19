Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar will take part in a protest to be staged here in support of the farmers agitating against Centre's three new farm laws on borders of New Delhi, state Minister Nawab Malik said on Tuesday.

Some farmers' organisations have planned to hold protests in Mumbai from January 23 to January 25.

"Sharad Pawar will take part in the protest to be held at Azad Maidan (in south Mumbai) on January 25. The NCP has opposed the farm laws. The chief minister and leaders of the ruling MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) will also take part," said Malik, who is the national spokesperson of the NCP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)