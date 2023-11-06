Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met the ailing former Maharashtra minister and Member of Legislative Council (MLA) Eknath Khadse at the Bombay Hospital after the latter suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday.

Earlier, in a post on X, NCP Sharad Pawar faction leader Supriya Sule said she was in touch with Rohini Khadse, daughter of Eknath Khadse.

Sule said, "NCP leader Eknathji Khadse has been admitted to the hospital due to a heart attack. I have spoken to his daughter Rohini Khadse. I, inquired about Khadse Saheb's health. Khadse Saheb is undergoing treatment and it is believed that he will recover soon and return home safely. I pray to God that he gets well soon."

Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini Khadse tweeted and said that NCP leader Eknath Khadse was admitted to a hospital in Jalgaon because he was unwell for the last two days.

"As a precaution, he is being referred for further treatment. He will be taken to Mumbai this evening, his health is stable, no cause for concern," she added.

Eknath Khadse was admitted to Bombay Hospital on Sunday night.

Khadse was a senior Maharashtra BJP leader who quit the party to join the NCP in 2020. (ANI)

