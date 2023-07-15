Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar's wife Pratibha Pawar was discharged from the hospital after surgery on Friday.

As per the party spokesperson, the wife of the NCP chief was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital regarding her hand surgery.

Also Read | Railway Protection Force Cracks Down Heavily on Offenders To Enhance Security and Safety of Railway Property.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Minister and Ajit Pawar camp leader Chhagan Bhujbal expressed his concerns Pratibha Pawar. "I pray for her speedy recovery and would urge party's activists to wish for her well-being," Bhujbal said.

Senior Pawar's wife was accompanied by her husband and daughter Supriya Sule at the hospital. (ANI)

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Body of Seven-Year-Old Boy Found With Tongue Chopped Off, Eyes Gouged Out in Garhwa District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)