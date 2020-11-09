Noida (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 163 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the district's infection tally to 19,414, the fifth highest in the state, official data showed.

So far, 69 people have died from the infection in the district.

Also Read | Avyaan aka ‘Baby Muffler Man’ Turns 2: Arvind Kejriwal Wishes ‘Little Kejriwal’ On His Birthday.

Active cases came down to 1,297, the third highest in the state, from 1,337 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Allahabad and Ghaziabad are the first four districts in UP in terms of overall cases so far while Lucknow (3,124) and Meerut (1,719) have the highest number of active cases, the data showed.

Also Read | Gurugram Launches Toll Free Number to Report Air Pollution Complaints.

On the bright side, 204 more patients got discharged from hospitals in Gautam Buddh Nagar with overall recoveries reaching 18,048, the sixth highest in the state, it showed.

With a death toll of 69, the district now has a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent.

The recovery rate of patients reached 92.96 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in uttar Pradesh came down to 22,965 from 23,249 on Sunday.

The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,69,003 as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,231 on Monday, according to the data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)