Noida (UP), Jul 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday recorded 87 new COVID-19 cases which pushed its infection tally to 3,260, the highest in any district in the state so far, official data showed.

The number of active cases rose to 1,008, while 85 more patients got discharged after recovery, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

A total 2,221 COVID-19 patients have recovered, while 31 deaths have been recorded in the district so far, the data showed.

The recovery rate rose to 68.12 per cent from 67.21 per cent on Thursday, 66.81 per cent on Wednesday and 60.81 per cent on Tuesday, according to the official statistics.

As per the latest death toll of 31, the mortality rate in the district improved slightly to 0.95 per cent from 0.97 per cent on Thursday, it added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has the second highest number of active cases (1,008) of COVID-19 after adjoining Ghaziabad district (1,341) in the state, the data showed.

They are followed by Lucknow (972), Kanpur Nagar (497), Meerut (442), Varanasi (321), Jhansi (317), Aligarh (298), Bareilly (289), Bulandshahr (265), Barabanki (228), Moradabad (222), Ballia (213), Allahabad (199), Mathura (193), Hapur (178), Gorakhpur (176), Agra (163) and Baghpat (153), it stated.

Since Thursday, 1,347 new COVID-19 cases were reported across districts in the state, while 660 patients got discharged from hospitals and 27 deaths were recorded, as per the data.

As of Friday, there were 11,024 active COVID-19 cases in UP, while 21,787 patients have been discharged from hospitals and 889 deaths have been recorded so far, it added.

There are 2,76,682 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 4,95,515 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 21,604 deaths have taken place, according to central government data updated till Friday.

