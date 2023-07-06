New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): National Capital Region Transport Corporation Ltd (NCRTC) has initiated a tender for Semi-Naming/Co-Branding Rights for some of the stations of RAPIDX. The RAPIDX stations, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai are included in the present tender for Semi-Naming/Co-Branding Rights.

It aims to enhance passenger experience and convenience while exploring non-fare box revenue options for financial sustainability.

Also Read | June 2023 Was the Hottest on Record, EU Climate Body Finds.

Semi-Naming/Co-Branding Rights of RAPIDX stations are ideal for delivering an impactful advertising campaign for local players, as well as National and Global brands.

The brands will be permitted to prefix or suffix their names to the RAPIDX station names in addition to using the brand colours on the station walls and hoardings at several places on the station including entries and exits.

Also Read | Defamation Case: Gujarat High Court To Pronounce Verdict on Rahul Gandhi's Plea Against Conviction on June 7.

NCRTC is also introducing audio announcements in trains at the approaching station with the acquired co-branded name. This allows a huge opportunity for brands as a large number of commuters on the train will interact with the brand.

Semi-Naming rights being offered by NCRTC come with extensive coverage of the civil structure, entry and exit gate branding and much more. Multi-modal terminals like Anand Vihar and Ghaziabad present significant branding opportunities due to their capacity for large passenger volumes.

NCRTC will also soon start rolling out many innovative and novel offerings including media rights, F&B and retail spaces on the stations, floors for offices and retail, pouring rights, telecom access rights, virtual stores etc.

This tender was floated post a productive interaction organized by NCRTC recently with the media industry to explore branding and advertising options for non-fare revenue in the upcoming Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor.

RAPIDX services will be the fastest regional commuter system in India and NCRTC's commitment to progress through speed make it an attractive opportunity for potential partners, offering increased non-fare box revenue and heightened visibility for partner brands.

Furthermore, the brand aims to incorporate green energy into its operations by installing solar panels at stations and depots and gradually increasing the use of blended power in traction. The NCRTC is a joint venture company between the Union government and the states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Selected partners will have the opportunity for short to long-term association with NCRTC, leveraging the branding potential of RAPIDX and establishing a mutually beneficial partnership.

NCRTC aims to provide a world-class transit experience by offering equitable, fast, reliable, safe, comfortable, efficient, and sustainable mobility solutions, contributing to the economic development of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Such types of initiatives are essential for providing quality services to commuters on a long-term basis, especially on capital-intensive projects like RRTS. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)