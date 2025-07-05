New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) In a bid to enhance the travel experience and turn stations into vibrant public spaces, the NCRTC has introduced live portrait sketching and an art exhibition at the Anand Vihar Namo Bharat station, drawing an enthusiastic response from commuters.

The initiative, part of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation's (NCRTC) cultural outreach, has been organised in collaboration with the International Institute of Fine Arts (IIFA), Modinagar, said a statement.

It said as part of the activity, students from the institute are sketching live portraits of passengers free of cost, while showcasing their artwork through an exhibition titled "Young Brush Strokes".

The display is being held at the upper concourse level of the station in the non-paid area and will remain open till July 27, the statement said.

Hundreds of commuters have taken part in the live sketching experience, with many of them expressing delight at being part of something creative and engaging during their travel, it added.

The exhibition features paintings by students and faculty of the IIFA and offers a glimpse into the talent of emerging artists.

The NCRTC is undertaking a range of activities to transform its Namo Bharat stations from transit points into social and cultural hubs, the statement read.

One such ongoing initiative is "Namo Bharat Unplugged: Live Musical Fridays", which is currently in its second season. The event is held at 6 pm every Friday at the Anand Vihar station and features live performances by young musicians, duos, bands and solo artistes from across the National Capital Region (NCR), it said.

This season also includes an interactive "On-the-Spot Antakshari" segment, which has become popular with commuters, the statement added.

