New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) will hold a two-day meeting from May 18 to review cases of atrocities against the SC community in Bihar, according to an official statement.

The NCSC delegation, led by its Chairman Vijay Sampla, will hold the meeting with Bihar's Social Justice and Empowerment minister, chief secretary, director general of police, principal secretaries and other senior officers of ministries and departments of the state government, the statement said.

The NCSC meeting is aimed at ensuring that the rights of the SC community are protected, it said.

According to the statement, the NCSC delegation will hold a meeting with SC MPs, MLAs, and ex-MPs and MLAs on May 18, followed by a meeting with representatives of Scheduled Castes Welfare Associations and NGOs.

On the same day, the commission will review the progress of various schemes for economic and social welfare of SCs, centrally sponsored schemes, central sector schemes, and state government schemes, including housing, land, employment, scholarships and other related schemes.

The NCSC will also monitor service safeguards provided to the SCs under the Constitution.

On May 19, Sampla and NCSC officials will review the cases of atrocities against the SC community which were registered and disposed of by the police or courts under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (as amended), the statement said.

The NCSC will also review rehabilitation of people engaged in manual scavenging and payment of compensation to victims of atrocities, among other things.

